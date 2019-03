As previously noted, it has been rumored that John Cena would be Kurt Angle’s opponent for Wrestlemania 35. However, it appears that WWE is going in a different direction with Baron Corbin being announced as Angle’s opponent for the big event. The reaction to the announcement was negative with fans in the arena chanting “We want Cena.”

Cena posted a photo referencing Corbin on Instagram which has continued to fuel speculation that Cena could end up replacing Corbin as Angle’s opponent.