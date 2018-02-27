John Cena Added To Main Event Of Fastlane

As seen on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live in Los Angeles, CA at the Staples Center on the USA Network, John Cena beat WWE Champion AJ Styles in a non-title match. As a result of this win, Cena earned the right to compete in the main event of Fastlane.

Now, Styles will defend the WWE Title against Cena, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Baron Corbin, and Dolph Ziggler in a Six-Way Match at Fastlane.

WWE Fastlane is set to take place on Sunday, March 11th, 2018 at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. This will be an exclusive SmackDown brand event and the final PPV event before Wrestlemania 34. Here is the updated card:

WWE Title Fatal 6-Way Match: AJ Styles © vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Baron Corbin vs. John Cena

United States Title Match: Bobby Roode © vs. Randy Orton

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match: The Usos © vs. The New Day

SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Charlotte Flair © vs. Ruby Riott