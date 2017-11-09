John Cena Addresses Rusev’s Tweet, Video Of Kurt Angle With The Shield, Stock

– As noted, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle worked his first WWE live event in 11 years this week as he teamed with Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose to form The Shield in Birmingham, England, for a win over Samoa Joe and RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar. WWE posted this video of Angle, Rollins and Ambrose in the ring together.

– WWE stock was down 0.62% today, closing at $27.10 per share. Today’s high was $27.46 and the low was $26.91.

– John Cena took to Twitter today and commented on the diss he received from Rusev the day before. The Bulgarian Brute knocked Cena after it was announced that the free agent was receiving the final spot on Team SmackDown for the men’s 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match at Survivor Series. You can see the exchange below:

Congrats to my friend John Cena who qualified for the survivor series fair and square…… go get them TIGER — Rusev (@RusevBUL) November 8, 2017