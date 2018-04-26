John Cena Addresses Separation With Nikki Bella

John Cena addressed his split from Nikki Bella on Wednesday night while promoting “Bumblebee” at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. The couple was engaged at WrestleMania 33 after their mixed tag team match against The Miz and Maryse. Here is what he had to say (transcript courtesy of TMZ):

“I love Nicole with all my heart and the split’s tough. It’s a tough time but that’s life,” Cena said … “We all go through highs and we all go through lows.”

“I’m gonna get through it. I love her. I’ll always love her. The fact that my heart hurts for her … I know I was in love. So, I’ll always have that.”