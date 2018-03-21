John Cena Admits That He’s Changed His Mind About Having Kids

Although John Cena has been against having kids in the past, it appears that he’s changing his tune.

With Cena and Nikki Bella being engaged now, Cena said he’s changed his mind on kids in an interview with Good Morning Britain (via Wrestling Inc). He noted that his role in Blockers convinced him to consider it.



“Especially in something like [Blockers], because the story is about these parents doing what they think is right to try to protect their children,” said Cena. “But the story is also about being confident as a parent, being confident in your children that you have done well, and they also are doing well. And the bond between parent and child can be a wonderful thing, even through some pretty tough situations. So, it absolutely has made me consider being a parent more.”

