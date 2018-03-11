John Cena And AJ Styles Hype WWE Fastlane, Latest Canvas 2 Canvas Video

– John Cena and WWE Champion AJ Styles sent out the following to hype the Six Pack Challenge match that will headline tonight’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view event at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on the WWE Network.

Switched the suit in Austin to a ball cap and jean shorts in Columbus, OH. A 6-pack challenge for the @WWE Championship and an opportunity at being a part of the biggest night of the year. I’m on the #WWEFastlane to #WrestleMania. @WWENetwork — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 11, 2018

And there is ONE man who will leave #WWEFastlane as @WWE Champion… The Phenomenal AJ Styles. https://t.co/DxkcRNJecW — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) March 11, 2018

– WWE’s YouTube channel has uploaded the latest episode of Canvas 2 Canvas. This episode features Finn Balor, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson, which you can see here: