John Cena and Nikki Bella have broken up after dating since 2012.

Cena and Bella teamed up together for the first time back at WrestleMania 33 in 2017 where they defeated The Miz and Maryse. After the match, Cena proposed to Bella. They did not get married but were engaged.

The couple sent Us Weekly a statement:

“While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”