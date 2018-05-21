John Cena And Nikki Bella Reportedly Back Together

PEOPLE is reporting that John Cena and Nikki Bella are back together after calling off their engagement a month ago. It was noted in the article that they never stopped talking to each other, and only took some space on their scheduled wedding weekend.



“They’re basically back together. This was never really about ending their relationship— it was about calling off a wedding because something didn’t feel right. It was a wedding that was entered into under false pretenses. She was pretending she was okay with not having a kid, he was pretending he absolutely couldn’t and wouldn’t budge on that point. They both got a wake-up call once they canceled the wedding, and they both realized they could fix what was broken.”



