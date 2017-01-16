John Cena Back On NBC’s “Today”, Fans On Legends In The Royal Rumble, Top 10 Unexpected Kisses
Published On 01/16/2017 | News
– The latest WWE Top 10 looks at unexpected kisses, seen below:
– WWE has a new poll asking fans who will last longer in the Royal Rumble main event – Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker or Bill Goldberg. As of this writing, 52% have voted for The Deadman while 37% voted for Goldberg.
– The “Today” co-hosting gigs for John Cena continue as he will be back on the NBC program this Tuesday. WWE announced the following:
For more on “TODAY,” visit today.com.