john-cena8

John Cena Back On NBC’s “Today”, Fans On Legends In The Royal Rumble, Top 10 Unexpected Kisses

Published On 01/16/2017 | By Marc Middleton | News

– The latest WWE Top 10 looks at unexpected kisses, seen below:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who will last longer in the Royal Rumble main event – Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker or Bill Goldberg. As of this writing, 52% have voted for The Deadman while 37% voted for Goldberg.

– The “Today” co-hosting gigs for John Cena continue as he will be back on the NBC program this Tuesday. WWE announced the following:

John Cena returns to co-host “TODAY” tomorrow

John Cena is back on NBC’s “TODAY.” Cena will co-host “TODAY” tomorrow during the 9 a.m. ET hour.

What will the Cenation leader bring to the table on NBC’s signature program? Find out tomorrow morning!

For more on “TODAY,” visit today.com.

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author