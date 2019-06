— John Cena was backstage at Raw last night at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California, according to PWInsider.

An Instagram account run by former WWE announcer Hugo Savinovich posted a photo of Cena backstage in the catering area with Kurt Angle’s teenage daughter Kyra.

— In this moment that was not seen on Raw, AJ Styles has harsh words for Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson following their loss to The Usos.