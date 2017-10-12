John Cena Comedy Movie Trailer Released (Video), The Miz On MTV Show, Takeover

– The comedy movie starring John Cena previously titled The Pact has a new name – Blockers. You can see the trailer for the movie above. The film follows three parents who try to stop their daughters from losing their virginity on prom night. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on April 8th, 2018.

– Former WWE Superstar Cameron will be a celebrity competitor on the new season of MTV’s The Challenge. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz will be hosting the show, which premieres on Tuesday, November 21st and runs for 8 weeks. The show will feature celebrities going up against competitors from previous seasons of The Challenge.

– Triple H tweeted the following pre-sale code for the WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames” event during Survivor Series weekend. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. WarGames takes place on Saturday, November 18th from the Toyota Center in Houston.