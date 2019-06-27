John Cena Comments On Careers, Roman Reigns’ Diet Change

– John Cena wrote the following on Twitter about his WWE and movie careers:

17 years ago today my @WWE journey began. It is FAR from over and has greatly changed over the years. It has given me chances to be brave and vulnerable. Today #FastAndFurious journey begins. Fear, the unknown, growth, and maybe a haircut await. Adapt. Overcome. Never Give Up. — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 27, 2019

– In an interview with GQ.com, Roman Reigns commented on changing his diet during his recent leukemia diagnosis:

“It’s a little different for me and those with blood cancers. We are very fortunate that we have medications referred to as oral chemotherapy,” Reigns said. “I’ve been on the road now for almost three weeks, and just yesterday I didn’t have an appetite. I was kind of nauseous for the majority of the day. There are some days that are struggles, and some days where it curbs your appetite and you don’t want to eat because you have that nauseous feeling.

“Before all this happened, I was maxing myself out and working as hard as I could. This has given me a new perspective. Sometimes you have to be smarter and pull yourself back, and that is what I’ve had to do with my diet and my training. Instead of pushing towards a goal relentlessly, I have to listen to my body, see how I’m feeling and what my energy levels are along the way.”