John Cena Comments On His Status And In-Ring Retirement

In an interview with TMZ.com, John Cena was asked about if The Undertake and Goldberg should retire due to the criticism of their match at Super Showdown:

“I’ve been having the same conversation with myself, I’m only 42 but it’s something that we’ve gotta address each day. That’s individually specific. When those people are ready to stop, they’ll stop.”

Cena also commented on his status in wrestling during an interview with TheWrap.com:

“[Taking other gigs] doesn’t mean that my heart doesn’t lie with WWE, I’ve often said that if I’m doing something like this then it’s impossible to do something like that,” John Cena told The Wrap.

I’m older now, I just turned 42. I watch WWE on a regular basis and the talent is getting faster and more precise, and I’ve always been referred to as ‘unorthodox’ so I’m not exactly the most precise.

They don’t need me, I am grateful for everyone who says ‘we miss you,’ and there was a time when I could genuinely say from a financial standpoint that they needed me, that time is up.”