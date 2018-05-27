John Cena Comments On Potentially Appearing On WWE NXT TV

John Cena took part in a Q&A at MegaCon in Orlando, Florida on Saturday. Here are the highlights (transcript courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

Potentially appearing on NXT TV:



“I would love to be on the television show. I’ve been around the Raw and SmackDown Superstars for a long time and I recently went to the WWE Performance Center and spoke to the NXT Superstars for over six hours in a forum like this to answer their questions. I was so inspired by how hard they work and how hungry they are that it made me want to perform with them. So, I hope one day that I actually perform on an NXT television show.”

Where “You can’t see me!” originated:



“I didn’t know what else to say. And I figured if I somehow mastered a superpower it would give me an advantage over all my competition. So, I worked in a sorcery type way to master the power of invisibility. The truth behind that story is my youngest brother dared me to do a dance similar to [the ‘You can’t see me!’ taunt] on television. I’m a sucker for a dare and I didn’t want to blatantly rip-off the dance, so I just changed the move, and realized how ridiculous I looked when I did that, so I felt I should say something. And what came out was ‘You can’t see me!’ which was even more ridiculous.”