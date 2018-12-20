John Cena Comments On WWE Fans Wanting Him To Be A heel

During an appearance on NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers, John Cena talked about WWE fans wanting to see him turn heel:

“It’s weird with me because I am supposed to be the hero, but I’m actually the heel, and everyone’s just like, ‘Man, why don’t you just turn bad so you can be cool again!’,” Cena continued. “Wait, wouldn’t that make me good? I don’t even know. And it’s fun to like go into the WWE warpzone with those folks. They think I’m supposed to be a bad guy to be a good guy, but aren’t I already being a bad guy? Just wait until the debut of The CFO.”