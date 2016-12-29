John Cena Comments On WWE SmackDown Defeating RAW In Viewership This Week
Published On 12/29/2016 | News
As noted, this week’s WWE SmackDown defeated RAW in viewership. SmackDown drew 2.885 million viewers while RAW drew 2.855 million for their final episodes of 2016.
John Cena, who returned to SmackDown on last night’s show, took to Twitter and commented on blue vs. red in the ratings. He wrote the following:
7/29 my @WWE goal was for #SDLive to beat #RAW 12/29 WE DID! Next goal beat the best @AJStylesOrg at #RoyalRumble #TimeIsNowEra #recognize
— John Cena (@JohnCena) December 29, 2016