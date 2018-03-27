John Cena Confirmed For Role In Duke Nukem Film

John Cena has been confirmed for the lead role in the Duke Nukem film that is currently in the works. Producers Andrew Form and Brad Fuller noted during an interview with Cinema Blend that Cena has been chosen for the lead role.



“Yeah, that’s what we’re working with now. He is. Yes. We don’t have a script yet, so that is confirmed at this point but if he reads the script and he doesn’t like the script I’m sure there’s ways that he could pull out, but right now he’s our guy”



Form and Fuller noted that they are attempting to take inspiration from the Deadpool movie when it comes to how they are going to set the tone.



“We are working on Duke Nukem right now. It’s going to be about tone. That’s about tone. How do you nail that tone in the way that Deadpool nailed the tone? I think we have to do that and if we don’t get the tone right then we’re not going to make the movie.”