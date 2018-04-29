John Cena Continues To Comment On His Split With Nikki Bella

During a recent appearance to promote the upcoming Transformers’ spin-off, Bumblebee, John Cena spoke about the movie as well as his split with Nikki Bella. Here are the highlights (transcript courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

His split with Nikki:

“Oh, it sucks. No, there’s no other way to say that. I love Nicole with all my heart and that’s that.”

The upcoming movie:

“It is and I say that the most humble way I can. To be asked and honored to be involved in Transformers, it truly is a major thing. I’m very happy to be a part of this, especially dissecting the move back to its roots. Bumblebee is such a popular Transformer and now we’re going to go on a journey with Bumblebee to answer a lot of questions about Bumblebee and I’m just happy to be along for the ride.”