John Cena Continues To Taunt The Undertaker On Twitter, Carmella Teases Money In The Bank Cash-In

– John Cena continues to send warnings to The Undertaker through the power of the internet. The former WWE Champion is expected to wrestle “The Deadman” at WrestleMania 34 next weekend.
Don’t think Undertaker will #DoSomething so making sure I’m one of the strongest fans at #WrestleMania 145kg #NeverGiveUp @WWE pic.twitter.com/Ws3E9dWj6n
— John Cena (@JohnCena) March 29, 2018
Still silence from the Phenom, so I continue MY quest to #DoSomething and be @WWE #WrestleMania strongest fan! 220kg #NeverGiveUp pic.twitter.com/xINZqqOWav
— John Cena (@JohnCena) March 31, 2018
– WWE posted video to Instagram of Carmella teasing a Money in the Bank cash-in soon. At a live event, Carmella told SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, “Ms. Money in the Bank! 277 days, baby! Charlotte better watch her back.”: