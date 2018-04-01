John Cena Continues To Taunt The Undertaker On Twitter, Carmella Teases Money In The Bank Cash-In

– John Cena continues to send warnings to The Undertaker through the power of the internet. The former WWE Champion is expected to wrestle “The Deadman” at WrestleMania 34 next weekend.

– WWE posted video to Instagram of Carmella teasing a Money in the Bank cash-in soon. At a live event, Carmella told SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, “Ms. Money in the Bank! 277 days, baby! Charlotte better watch her back.”: