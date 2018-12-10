John Cena Discusses Why He Won’t Turn Heel

John Cena recently opened up to Chris Van Vliet (via Sportskeeda) about the possibility of a heel turn, which has been a desire for many WWE fans for years. However, Cena explained why that won’t happen. Here is what he had to say:



“There are creative feelings inside me that would like to be a bad guy on WWE but that ain’t gonna happen because that’s not my job. My job is to be who I am and that comes from (Vince). For any WWE person to say right now that you’re a part-timer and you’re going to Hollywood, they’re absolutely right. And if they can’t see why I’m making those moves, I don’t expect them to, I don’t expect to change their minds.”

The former WWE Champion will wrestle at several other events as well including an appearance on Monday Night Raw. Here’s his updated schedule:

* Madison Square Garden, New York – Dec. 26

* Nassau Coliseum, New York – Dec. 27

* Royals Farms Arena, Baltimore — Dec. 28

* PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh – Dec. 29

* Amalie Arena, Tampa, Fla. – Dec. 30

* Columbus Civic Center, Columbus, Ga. – Jan. 4

* Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, Tallahassee, Fla. – Jan. 5

* Hertz Arena, Ft. Myers, Fla. – Jan. 6

* Amway Center, Orlando, Fla. – Jan. 7 (Raw Episode)

* Charleston Civic Center, Charleston, W.Va. – Jan. 11

* Knoxville Civic Coliseum, Knoxville, Tenn. – Jan. 12

* Von Braun Civic Center, Huntsville, Ala. – Jan. 13

* FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tenn. – Jan. 14