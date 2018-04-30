John Cena Doesn’t Get People Who Go Into Wrestling To Be Famous

John Cena spoke with Chris Hardwick on the latter’s ID10T with Chris Hardwick podcast for a new interview. Here are the highlights (transcript courtesy of per Wrestling Inc).

People who get into the business to become famous:

“If your goal is, ‘I want to be famous’, what the f**k is the tangible of that? I don’t understand that. When I see a ring and I get in, and I say that I just want to learn, and I just want to sustainably do this for my entire life, for as long as I physically can, then the ups and downs will come. When it is up, you can keep the perspective of saying to yourself that you shouldn’t be here anyway, it’s a great perspective to have because it keeps you working hard. Sometimes you see complacency in our workplace, and I don’t understand that, because if you really wanted to be here, and when put a microphone in front of them, and when they say that they have wanted to do this since they were a kid, then you have to take the bad s**t with the good stuff because it’s not all good, and it’s tough work, but you should enjoy all of it. You really get to test a person’s mental when things aren’t going their way. Oftentimes that is the case, but at the end of the day, you are a freaking pro wrestler. You may not have been paired with the person you wanted to work with, but at the end of the day, you are getting paid to perform in front of people, which is a good thing.”

Similarity of wrestlers and comic book characters:

“We are in the business of imagination, and a lot of that creativity rests on your own shoulders. When you say ‘nerdy,’ and the things that nerds are drawn to, the creativity to video games or comic books, if that is what defines a nerd then we are all nerds because our job is to go out there and be a superhero and a super villain. It’s not like, I want to run a 40-yard dash as fast as I can. Now, creating a superhero character, if your character can look muscular or big, then you have the advantage of having your character look like a superhero. So, it’s only in your best interest to be in superhero shape, so that comes with the territory. We are not in a pure sport environment. It’s a comic book existence, so that is why we share on certain views on culture and that is why we are so nice about everything because we shouldn’t be doing it as a job. It’s not an occupation that should exist. I think all of us should earn a living because we are never home, and our body certainly takes a beating, but I wouldn’t want to be doing anything else. I think any of my colleagues would be saying the same thing. It’s like, the joke is on them for paying us to do it. I know personally that i wouldn’t want to be doing anything else. I know that it is a time-dependent thing, so I am going to enjoy as long as I am on it.”