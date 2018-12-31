John Cena Explains What’s Going On With His Hair

At Saturday’s SmackDown LIVE taping in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, John Cena and Becky Lynch faced Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega in a Mixed Tag Team Match. A fan who attended the show tweeted a photo of Cena with his hair looking messy after the match, and Cena jumped on Twitter to address it.
What’s up w the HAIR?! @WWE I’ve tried to tell you! It’s the electricity of the ⚡️👊! 1.21 Gigawatts! 2nite #WWETampa will 100% understand as the ⚡️👊 invades the home of the @TBLightning ! @AmalieArena U 🚫👀ME! But U CAN feel the💥of the ⚡️👊 pic.twitter.com/laXsf3oT8c
— John Cena (@JohnCena) December 30, 2018
Cena says it’s due to the electricity from doing the Lightning Fist, which he introduced at a WWE live event in Shanghai, China on September 1 (as seen below).
.@JohnCena unveils #TheDoomiest move of his arsenal … the LIGHTNING FIST! #WWEShanghai #WWE pic.twitter.com/n1M5HIFiv7
— WWE (@WWE) September 1, 2018
Lynch posted the photo two hours earlier, albeit without a remark.
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 30, 2018
During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this month, Cena addressed the explosive social media reaction to his new hairstyle.
“So here’s the deal, I’ve been playing a character in WWE for 15 years now, and I’ve looked the exact same. Then I left to go to China for about six months and I came back with this, and literally, it has caused a title wave of emotional upheaval. I’ve literally ruined people’s childhoods,” Cena said.
“I know you do “Mean Tweets” and every day it’s just a barrage of ‘change back, you look ridiculous, you ruined my life.’ I’m just trying to figure my life out, I don’t know what the hell’s going on.”
Cena grew his hair out while filming a movie with Jackie Chan in China, but he had no plans on getting a haircut before his return to the ring last week. Cena looked forward to the fan reaction.
“No,” Cena said when asked if he planned on getting a haircut before last Wednesday’s WWE live event at Madison Square Garden.
“Because the thing I like about the WWE is they’re very vocal, and very excited. So when I go to Madison Square Garden looking like an accountant, not so much a thin one, they’re going to raise hell. So it’s going to be great, I just want to see what happens. I don’t know what they’re going to do.”