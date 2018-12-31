John Cena Explains What’s Going On With His Hair

At Saturday’s SmackDown LIVE taping in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, John Cena and Becky Lynch faced Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega in a Mixed Tag Team Match. A fan who attended the show tweeted a photo of Cena with his hair looking messy after the match, and Cena jumped on Twitter to address it.

What’s up w the HAIR?! @WWE I’ve tried to tell you! It’s the electricity of the ⚡️👊! 1.21 Gigawatts! 2nite #WWETampa will 100% understand as the ⚡️👊 invades the home of the @TBLightning ! @AmalieArena U 🚫👀ME! But U CAN feel the💥of the ⚡️👊 pic.twitter.com/laXsf3oT8c — John Cena (@JohnCena) December 30, 2018

Cena says it’s due to the electricity from doing the Lightning Fist, which he introduced at a WWE live event in Shanghai, China on September 1 (as seen below).

Lynch posted the photo two hours earlier, albeit without a remark.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this month, Cena addressed the explosive social media reaction to his new hairstyle.

“So here’s the deal, I’ve been playing a character in WWE for 15 years now, and I’ve looked the exact same. Then I left to go to China for about six months and I came back with this, and literally, it has caused a title wave of emotional upheaval. I’ve literally ruined people’s childhoods,” Cena said.

“I know you do “Mean Tweets” and every day it’s just a barrage of ‘change back, you look ridiculous, you ruined my life.’ I’m just trying to figure my life out, I don’t know what the hell’s going on.”

Cena grew his hair out while filming a movie with Jackie Chan in China, but he had no plans on getting a haircut before his return to the ring last week. Cena looked forward to the fan reaction.

“No,” Cena said when asked if he planned on getting a haircut before last Wednesday’s WWE live event at Madison Square Garden.

“Because the thing I like about the WWE is they’re very vocal, and very excited. So when I go to Madison Square Garden looking like an accountant, not so much a thin one, they’re going to raise hell. So it’s going to be great, I just want to see what happens. I don’t know what they’re going to do.”