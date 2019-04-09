John Cena Explains Why He Brought Back His Old Gimmick

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

In a post-Wrestlemania 35 interview, John Cena commented on why he brought back his Dr. of Thuganomics gimmick. Cena noted that he wanted to do something that would be a nice surprise and not take away a lot of time from the other big moments of the show.

“That’s my one rabbit out of the hat. I don’t know what the hell I can do after this.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR