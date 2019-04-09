John Cena Explains Why He Brought Back His Old Gimmick

In a post-Wrestlemania 35 interview, John Cena commented on why he brought back his Dr. of Thuganomics gimmick. Cena noted that he wanted to do something that would be a nice surprise and not take away a lot of time from the other big moments of the show.
“That’s my one rabbit out of the hat. I don’t know what the hell I can do after this.”
EXCLUSIVE: @JohnCena explains why he fired up the "2004 way-back machine" for The Showcase of the Immortals. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/ra1I70LXq2
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019