John Cena Faces Daniel Bryan At WWE Live Event (Videos)

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

With AJ Styles being out of action due to having the flu, John Cena faced Daniel Bryan in a cage match at Thursday night’s WWE live event in Long Island, NY. Bryan won the match after hitting a low blow and escaping the cage. Cena took out Bryan with an AA after the match.

