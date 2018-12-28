John Cena Faces Daniel Bryan At WWE Live Event (Videos)

With AJ Styles being out of action due to having the flu, John Cena faced Daniel Bryan in a cage match at Thursday night’s WWE live event in Long Island, NY. Bryan won the match after hitting a low blow and escaping the cage. Cena took out Bryan with an AA after the match.
.@WWEDanielBryan v @JohnCena #WWEUniondale pic.twitter.com/ORxpNeZpcx
— CarlitosWay (@Carlos_Herrera_) December 28, 2018
More @JohnCena v @WWEDanielBryan #WWEUniondale pic.twitter.com/SnR5RxJ0An
— CarlitosWay (@Carlos_Herrera_) December 28, 2018