John Cena Fuels Rumors Of Undertaker Returning With Biker Gimmick, WWE Ride Along Preview

– As seen over the last several weeks of Monday Night Raw, John Cena has been calling out The Undertaker for a match at WrestleMania 34. There have been rumors of Taker returning as his biker character that he portrayed in the early 2000s. Cena fueled the rumors by posting this photo on his Instagram account:

– WWE will be airing a new episode of Ride Along tonight on the WWE Network and features AJ Styles and Bobby Roode in one car together, while Jinder Mahal and Sunil Singh are in another car together.