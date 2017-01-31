John Cena Gets Custom Title Plates (Video), RAW Social Media Note, Bill Goldberg – Brock Lesnar
– Below is video of new WWE Champion John Cena receiving his custom title plates before tonight’s SmackDown:
– We noted before that Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view did not rank on Nielsen’s Social Content Ratings. It should be noted that last night’s post-Rumble RAW did not make the chart either. Nielsen has the top Series & Specials for Monday as The Bachelor, Love & Hip-Hop, Celebrity Apprentice, Gotham and Hannity.
– As noted, Bill Goldberg will be on next Monday’s RAW to respond to Brock Lesnar’s WrestleMania 33 challenge. Below is a promo for next Monday:
Will @Goldberg accept @BrockLesnar's challenge for a rematch at @WrestleMania? We'll find out LIVE on #RAW next Monday on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/KFKSA8MdFj
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2017