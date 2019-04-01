John Cena Has A Match At WrestleMania 35, But His Opponent Is A Secret

Will John Cena be at WrestleMania 35?

WWE’s biggest show of the year is only six days away and Cena is not advertised for the show. However, if a report is to be believed, he will be competing at WrestleMania.

John Cena hasn’t been seen inside a WWE ring since the January 14 episode of Raw. WWE wrote his character off television that night by claiming that he sustained an injury to his ankle during a Fatal 4-Way Match for the right to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble.

As seen in the video below, the injury occurred when McIntyre trapped Cena in the ankle lock submission hold. Cena then appears to favor his left ankle while leaving the ring after Raw went off the air.

On January 21, WWE stated via Dasha Fuentes that Cena aggravated the injury that day while training at the gym, thus leaving his status for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match six days later in question. A few hours before the show, WWE announced that Cena was unable to sufficiently recover in time and therefore ruled out of the bout as a result.

Dave Meltzer said Saturday night on Wrestling Observer Radio that Cena will compete at WrestleMania against a mystery opponent. However, the opponent is being kept secret, even among people in WWE who usually “know everything.”

“The Cena match is being kept secret. I mean even people who know everything don’t know that one. I mean people internal, internal do know, but I don’t know who it is,” Meltzer said (h/t Wrestling Inc.).

Meltzer also said that Kurt Angle won’t be Cena’s opponent.

“It’s not Kurt, for sure. He’s got nothing to do with the Kurt match. Kurt is wrestling Baron Corbin, unless there’s another guy who’s coming in that we don’t know that’s what it’s gonna be.”