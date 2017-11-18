John Cena Has A New Color Scheme (Photo), Stephanie McMahon Talks In Spanish (Video), Carmella and Cass

– This Sunday at Survivor Series, John Cena joins SmackDown Captain Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode against Raw Team Captain Kurt Angle, Triple H, Braun Strowman, Finn Bálor and Samoa Joe in a Men’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match. Cena will be debut a new color scheme at the pay-per-view event.
Ahead of Survivor Series, WWE released new Cena merchandise featuring a neon green and purple color scheme.
– In this video, Stephanie McMahon talks in Spanish to promote WWE’s live event in Lima, Peru on Nov. 30. She encourages fans to come out and see SmackDown LIVE Superstars such as Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair and Sin Cara.
– In this Total Divas bonus clip, Carmella and Big Cass go house-hunting in Los Angeles, California.