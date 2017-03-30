John Cena Honored Tonight, Issues At The WWE Orlando Hotel?, Rollins Talks HHH (Video)

– Above is another clip from Seth Rollins’ WrestleMania 33 Diary filming in Orlando as he prepares for the Non-Sanctioned Match against Triple H on Sunday. Rollins says at some point when he joined up with Triple H and The Authority, he lost the chip on his shoulder and the need to prove something as he became entitled. Rollins felt like he didn’t have to work for anything anymore. Rollins says that’s not what made him who he is. Rollins says the real realization for him came when Triple H cost him the WWE Universal Title.

Rollins says Triple H came back to stab him in the back and that hit him like a ton of bricks – Rollins knew what he had to do. Rollins hopes taking out the demon that is Triple H will put him back in the right place mentally as he moves forward. Rollins just wants to get back to the guy who relies on his hard work, not the guy who has stuff handed to him.

– There have been reports of fans being removed from and even arrested for trespassing at the WWE hotel in Orlando this week, according to PWInsider.

– John Cena will receive the “CinemaCon Action Star of the Year Award” tonight in Las Vegas at the big CinemaCon event from Caesars Palace. The award is for Cena’s work in the upcoming war movie, The Wall, which comes out on May 12th. Cena will then travel to Orlando to induct Kurt Angle into the WWE Hall of Fame on Friday night. Cena tweeted on his busy week: