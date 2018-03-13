John Cena Hypes The Undertaker Challenge, WWE On Roman Reigns’ Storyline Suspension

– John Cena sent out the following tweet after issuing a challenge on this week’s episode of Raw for a match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 34:

– WWE announced the following on the storyline suspension of Roman Reigns: :

Roman Reigns temporarily suspended

Per WWE Chairman Mr. McMahon, Roman Reigns is temporarily suspended, effective immediately.

The suspension came moments after Reigns publicly criticized The Chairman for choosing not to punish Universal Champion Brock Lesnar when The Beast Incarnate did not appear live in Detroit to meet The Big Dog face-to-face as scheduled, four weeks before their title bout at WrestleMania 34.

Stay with WWE.com and all of WWE’s social media platforms as new details on Reigns’ WWE status become available on The Road to WrestleMania.