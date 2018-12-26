John Cena Is Done Talking About Nikki Bella, New Day Is Having New Year’s Celebration, Mideon

— John Cena is done talking about Nikki Bella.

While promoting his new film, Bumblebee, at the Empire State Building on Thursday, interviewers were told that they weren’t allowed to bring up their former engagement, according to Page Six. WrestlingNews.co also reports that questions regarding Nikki and Total Bellas were off limits.

They got engaged on April 2, 2017, with Cena proposing to Nikki after their Mixed Tag Team Match against The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33. On April 15, they called off the engagement and cancelled their wedding, which was planned for May 5, 2018. The pair eventually reconciled and started planning their wedding again, but, as was documented in last season’s Total Bellas, that engagement also ended.

It was reported in October that they’re still together despite claiming they broken up. It’s said that they still share a home together in San Diego, California.

— WWE has announced that The New Day will have a New Year’s Celebration on the New Year’s Day edition of SmackDown LIVE next Tuesday.

It wouldn’t be New Year’s Day with out a celebration. Thankfully, The New Day is here to throw a party worthy of 2019.

There’s sure to be plenty of pancakes at The New Day’s New Year Celebration, but what else will Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods & Big E have planned for the WWE Universe?

Find out on the New Year’s Day edition of SmackDown LIVE, next Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

— Former WWE Superstar Mideon (aka Phineas I. Godwinn) celebrated a milestone birthday yesterday as he turned 50 years old.