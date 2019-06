Deadline.com is reporting that John Cena will be joining the Fast & Furious cast for the film’s ninth installment.

According to Deadline, production starts later this month for a May 22nd, 2020 release.

Cena reacted to the news with the following statement:

“For nearly 20 years, the Fast Franchise has entertained fans and created some of the biggest cinematic moments in history. It’s an incredible honor to join this franchise and this family.”