John Cena Looks Back On His WrestleMania Match Against Bray Wyatt

John Cena briefly spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated about WrestleMania and his memory of the event. During the interview, he spoke about his singles match against Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 30. Here is what he had to say:

“Wherever we draw inspiration, that is what makes the beauty of creativity special,” said Cena. “A character like Bray Wyatt has gone through so many evolutions. With me, it was very different. I encompassed the commercialization of hip hop in the 90s and 2000s, and that’s how I got my jumpstart.”

“Bray started as a close correlation to a DeNiro character,” said Cena. “His origins were kind of like, ‘I saw this on screen in Cape Fear, and I would kind of like to take traits from that and put it into what we do.’ It’s gone unbelievably expansive since then.”