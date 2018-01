Variety is reporting that John Cena is in talks to be featured in a film about the mid-90’s first-person shooter game Duke Nukem.

According to the report, the project is set up at Paramount-based Platinum Dunes, which is operated by Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller and has franchises including The Purge, Ouija and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Duke Nukem is a blonde flat-topped, wise-cracking, cigar-smoking anti-hero who is attempting to save the world from aliens.