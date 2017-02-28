John Cena & Nikki Bella Teaming On SmackDown Next Week
John Cena and Nikki Bella will team for the first time at next week’s WWE SmackDown from Indianapolis. They will face Carmella and James Ellsworth.
This is a warm-up for Cena and Nikki as they prepare to face The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33. That feud was furthered on tonight’s SmackDown during the Miz TV segment. Videos from that segment can be seen below:
NO ONE insults @MaryseMizanin's man and gets away with it…. not even @JohnCena! @mikethemiz #SDLive pic.twitter.com/qwtA1VgpWL
— WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2017
Nikki @BellaTwins rushes to the ring, as @MikeTheMiz and @MaryseMizanin clear out! #SDLive #MizTV pic.twitter.com/GmFlmxnjQ6
— WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2017
"MARYSE! You mess with MY MAN, I'm gonna BREAK YOU, B***H!" – Nikki @BellaTwins to @MaryseMizanin #SDLive pic.twitter.com/z3kszyAgHO
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 1, 2017
.@JohnCena challenges @RealEllsworth & @CarmellaWWE to a match NEXT WEEK on #SDLive vs. "phonies" Cena & Nikki @BellaTwins! pic.twitter.com/B9dKOifKNY
— WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2017
.@realellsworth and @CarmellaWWE probably should have thought twice before calling Nikki @BellaTwins and @johncena "phonies." #SDLive pic.twitter.com/phfQXzG6Ct
— WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2017
NEXT WEEK: @JohnCena & Nikki @BellaTwins battle #CarmEllsworth: @RealEllsworth & @CarmellaWWE on #SDLive on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/wvvZvHwiDq
— WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2017