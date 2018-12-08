John Cena No Longer Advertised To Team With Finn Balor At WWE Show

A big match is no longer being advertised for WWE’s event at MSG on December 26th in New York City. John Cena and Finn Balor to take on Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre in a tag team match, as well as Johnny Gargano being featured in a 10-man tag team match, has been pulled.

It should be noted that Cena and Balor are still advertised to appear at this show and will likely get new opponents. Originally, it was supposed to be a SmackDown show but now it will be a Raw live event. Here is the updated card:

Intercontinental Championship Steel Cage Match: Seth Rollins © vs. Dean Ambrose

Singles Match: Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin

Raw Women’s Title Match: Ronda Rousey © vs. Nia Jax

Singles Match: Elias vs. Bobby Lashley

Ten-Man Tag Team Match: Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, Ricochet, Aleister Black & Velveteen Dream vs. The Undisputed Era & Tommaso Ciampa