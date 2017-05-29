John Cena On His Greatest Moment In WWE, What He Wants To Do With WWE After Wrestling, More

John Cena recently appeared on the Playback podcast to talk about various topics. Here are the highlights.

On what he wants to do after his days as an in-ring star are over:

“Yeah, people don’t understand it’s a business of creativity and I’m wearing a suit right now because I’m comfortable in a suit. Everyone’s like, ‘ah, dress casual.’ This is my casual. I don’t mind being in a suit. I have a more Vince [McMahon] style than I have a Triple H style, but you get to be creative. What Triple H has done with NXT is literally creating another functioning brand for the company. That is awesome! Like, I tell him all the time. I’m fascinated by the growth and development. It’s amazing to see them run two functional brands now we legit have a third that we can set up in a town for one of our big four pay-per-views and sell out five days in a row. That’s unheard of in the ticket-tearing business. That’s unheard of.”

On his greatest moment in WWE:

“The answer to my greatest match question is always the same. It’s my next one because that means I can continue doing what I love. My favorite moment is obviously when Nicole said she would marry me in front of 75,000 [people] at the Citrus Bowl.”