John Cena On If He Was Worried Nikki Bella Would Reject His Marriage Proposal, If He Sees Himself Retiring From Wrestling

John Cena shows no signs of slowing down. The 40-year-old WWE Superstar and actor has a new movie out called “The Wall” and he recently became engaged to Nikki Bella when he proposed during Wrestlemania 33. He spoke to Fox News about his new film, in which he plays a U.S. soldier, and his upcoming wedding plans.

Why he got married in such a public manner:

“It was a very public manner but the WWE is my home and I consider the WWE universe my family and that was a big, big moment in my life and I guess I just wanted to share it with my family.”

If he was worried she’d say no:

“That was the most nervous I have ever been in my entire life and not only was I worried about her response but I was worried about the reaction of the 75,000 people of the Camping World Stadium. I didn’t know that they would react in such a positive way, and I’m forever indebted to our fans for being able to allow me to celebrate the greatest moment of my life.”

If wedding plans have already started:

“Yes, they’re very ground floor right now but as it gets more and more refined it’s going to be more and more fun.”

If he sees himself retiring from wrestling:

“As far as the performance level it’s definitely a business for the young and I am on the older side of young but I don’t think I’ll ever not be involved with the WWE. They will have to tell me that they no longer need my services because it is my home.”

For the full interview, click here.