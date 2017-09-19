John Cena On Missing This Week’s WWE RAW, Update On Cena’s Schedule

– In an interview with the South China Morning Post, John Cena spoke about missing this week’s RAW so he could attend the WWE live event in Shenzhen, China:

“I will literally spend more time in a fuselage than I will on the ground here, that’s how important this trip was to me. I was initially supposed to miss this event, and I bent time to be here. This is taking priority above a lot of things, including me being in the air the entire day on Monday, so you can do the maths to see how important this is.”

– John Cena is currently being advertised by WWE for the Survivor Series PPV on November 19th in Houston. Cena is currently not being advertised for the TLC PPV in October as he is expected to be busy with movie work.