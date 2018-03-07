John Cena On Rob Gronkowski Potentially Joining WWE

It’s well known that New England Patriot football player Rob Gronkowski is a big WWE fan and is friends with SmackDown star Mojo Rawley.

Gronkowski recently stated in a “Truth or Dare” video for Draft Kings that you may see him in a WWE ring once his NFL career comes to an end. Gronkowski also stated that he would consider a career in WWE but not in a full-time role. Gronkowski added that his name would be “The Gronk.” If you recall, he helped Rawley win the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal last year at WrestleMania 33.

John Cena recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. During the interview, he was asked Gronkowski’s future in the WWE and how he would do. Here is what he had to say:

“If Gronkowski wants to come on board, I think he’d be a perfect fit,” Cena said. “He does not lack in the energy department, so I think he’d be just fine.”