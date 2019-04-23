John Cena On Turning 42 Years Old, The IIconics Reacts To Loss On WWE RAW

— John Cena celebrates his birthday today as the 16-time World Champion turns 42 years old.

Vince McMahon tweeted this message wishing Cena a happy birthday.

On turning 42, Cena tweeted the following:

Turned 42 today. Shot these and realize that by sharing I open the door towards ANY comments you have. But I share these for the message within them. WE ARE THE SUM OF OUR ACTIONS. 42 is usually a forgettable # but it’s special for me……… pic.twitter.com/CpAsDgbGYj — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 23, 2019

…I found my passion for fitness by beginning a dedicated workout/nutrition program at (yes this is correct 😳) age 12. This year I celebrate 30 years of chasing the unattainable, and never giving up. 30 years of pushing beyond limits, never giving up…. pic.twitter.com/mUCQszf1zI — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 23, 2019

..30 years of overcoming failures, literally facing the man in the mirror, and knowing that growth will come thru pain and discomfort, and never giving up. Find your passion. The thing you can do for 30 years and hope for 30 more. And chase it. With the “best you” everyday…. pic.twitter.com/s9lkx5KMd4 — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 23, 2019

..and never give up! No matter what you chase, it is NOT easy, even when you enjoy it! Because we all have good and bad days, embrace the good and fight like hell thru the bad. Never give up. 30 years. Straight. And I’m just getting warmed up! Own Your Everything! pic.twitter.com/4s0CtcpPaD — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 23, 2019

