John Cena On Turning 42 Years Old, The IIconics Reacts To Loss On WWE RAW

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

— John Cena celebrates his birthday today as the 16-time World Champion turns 42 years old.

Vince McMahon tweeted this message wishing Cena a happy birthday.

On turning 42, Cena tweeted the following:

— In this backstage interview at Raw last night, The IIconics sound off after Billie Kay’s loss to Naomi.

