John Cena Once Again Challenges The Undertaker To A Match At WrestleMania

As seen on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw in Detroit, MI at the Little Caesars Arena on the USA Network, John Cena once again issued a challenge to The Undertaker for a match at WrestleMania 34. Taker has yet to address his challenge.

WrestleMania 34 is set to be held on Sunday, April 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This event airs on pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network. It’s the most successful and longest-running professional wrestling event in history. Both Raw and SmackDown rosters will be featured.