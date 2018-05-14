John Cena Opens Up About His Separation With Nikki Bella

John Cena addressed his split from Nikki Bella during Monday’s edition of the Today show on NBC. The couple was engaged at WrestleMania 33 after their mixed tag team match against The Miz and Maryse. However, their engagement was called off last month.
During the appearance on the show, he noted that he is still willing to marry Nikki and that this break up broke his heart.
“I love her. I want to be with her. I want to make her my wife. I want to be the father of her children. I just want us to work.”@JohnCena updates us on how he’s doing since his split with Nikki Bella. pic.twitter.com/YEJPMzXNbe
— Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) May 14, 2018