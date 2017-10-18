John Cena Posts On WWE Attendance?, Squatober Video From The WWE PC, WWE Stock

– As seen above, “Squatober” continues at the WWE Performance Center with Mandy Rose, Liv Morgan, Shayna Baszler, Rhea Ripley, Lacey Evans and other female WWE NXT Superstars putting in work.

– WWE stock was flat today, closing at $22.54 per share. Today’s high was $22.86 and the low was $22.46.

– It looks like John Cena has taken a shot at WWE attendance using his Instagram account, which has had several newsworthy posts in the past. Cena posted the following meme that appears to be a shot at arenas being tarped off due to low attendance and the recent comments made by Roman Reigns during their RAW feud on how Reigns is selling a lot of tickets these days as the top guy. There was no caption included with the video.