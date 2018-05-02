John Cena Praises The Rock, WWE Congratulates Kane

– John Cena took to Twitter to wish Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson a Happy Birthday as well as give him some high praise. He wrote the following:

“Happy birthday to the standard bearer, the hardest working person in the room, an inspiration to myself and many around the world…and he’s my boss #HappyBirthday @TheRock.”

– WWE issued the following:

The returns are in, and Kane looks to be on his way to the general election as the Republican nominee for mayor of Knox County, Tenn.

The former WWE Champion announced his candidacy in April of last year and has been campaigning ever since, while still finding time to compete at events like the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania’s Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Kane won the initial tally by 17 votes, though the count is not yet official, as there are still provisional ballots to be counted over the next several days.

Join WWE.com in congratulating Kane on the newest chapter in his storied career.