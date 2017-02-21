John Cena Promoting Nintendo Switch At Pop-Up, The New Day – TMZ Live Video, WWE – Loot Crate

– As noted, The New Day appeared on TMZ Live yesterday to announce that they will be the WrestleMania 33 hosts. Below is full video from that segment:

– John Cena will be helping Nintendo promote their new Nintendo Switch console at an upcoming event in California. Nintendo will be hosting three pop-up events in California, Colorado and New York over the next week & a half where fans can come play the new console. Cena will be appearing and gaming with fans at the invite-only event, which takes place on February 23rd at Blue Cloud Movie Ranch in Santa Clarita, CA. Nintendo commented on Cena in their press release:

“To make the first stop even more exciting, John Cena will be the special guest at this location. As a WWE Superstar and actor who is as versatile as the Nintendo Switch console itself, the performer (and Nintendo fan) Cena is the perfect person to kick off this unique tour. Known for his charisma and family-friendly appeal, John Cena will showcase the face-to-face off-TV functionality of 1-2-Switch, a Nintendo Switch launch game that features hilarious activities like milking a cow and participating in a Wild West duel.”

– WWE and Loot Crate sent us the following today: