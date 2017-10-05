John Cena Removed From Survivor Series Advertising, Added To SmackDown and RAW Live Events

After being advertised for Survivor Series for months, John Cena is now off the show and has no scheduled television return in sight.

On WWE.com’s event page for Survivor Series, Cena was pulled from the list of featured Superstar after being advertised.

Instead of November, it looks like fans will have to wait until the end of the year if they want to see Cena, and thus far he’s only set for house shows.

Cena has been added to the Tuesday, December 26 show in New York City at Madison Square Garden, the Wednesday, December 27 show at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Uniondale, New York, and the Times Union Center on Friday, December 29 in Albany, New York for Raw live events.

Widely referred to as a “free agent,” Cena is scheduled for a SmackDown live event on Saturday, December 30 near his home in Tampa, Florida at the Amalie Arena.

Cena last competed at WWE No Mercy, where he lost to Roman Reigns despite unleashing four Attitude Adjustments on his opponent.

Despite his increasing breaks from in-ring competition, Cena stated this week that he never plans to retire from WWE.