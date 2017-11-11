John Cena Responds To Internet Comments (Video), Former Timekeeper Doesn’t Miss WWE, Survivor Series

– IGN has one of the most active comments sections on the internet. They showed John Cena some of their favorites and he offered his response in this video.

– Former WWE timekeeper (and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s beer thrower) Mark Yeaton addressed his time with the company in a tweet on Friday, writing, “Three years later and I don’t miss that place at all.”

After working for WWE since 1984, Yeaton was let go in 2014 during a round of company cuts.

– In its entirety, here is footage of the 10-on-10 Traditional Survivor Series Tag Team Elimination Match at Survivor Series 2016.