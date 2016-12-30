john-cena7

John Cena Responds To Roman Reigns Joking About Kevin Owens’ WWE Merchandise Check

Published On 12/30/2016 | By Marc Middleton | News

A WWE live event video of United States Champion Roman Reigns laughing at Universal Champion Kevin Owens while stuck in an Owens headlock went viral this week. You can see the video below:

Reigns took to Twitter and joked about how he was laughing at Owens’ merchandise check. He wrote:

The Big Guy probably wasn’t expecting the response he’d receive from John Cena, who wrote the following: “While @WWERomanReigns was making fun of what people earn I was at @GeorgiaTechFB to #EarnTheDay #recognize”

