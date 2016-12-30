John Cena Responds To Roman Reigns Joking About Kevin Owens’ WWE Merchandise Check

A WWE live event video of United States Champion Roman Reigns laughing at Universal Champion Kevin Owens while stuck in an Owens headlock went viral this week. You can see the video below:

Owens was yelling at people and Roman could not stop laughing 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FxxJ6ISWQw — jessica (@jesssberkowitz) December 29, 2016

Reigns took to Twitter and joked about how he was laughing at Owens’ merchandise check. He wrote:

I was laughing, at KO's merch check!!😂 I made more splitting with The Shield. Imagine what it is now! 🤑 #AhYessir https://t.co/O4xvSjjssE — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 30, 2016

The Big Guy probably wasn’t expecting the response he’d receive from John Cena, who wrote the following: “While @WWERomanReigns was making fun of what people earn I was at @GeorgiaTechFB to #EarnTheDay #recognize”