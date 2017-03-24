John Cena Returning To NBC, Orton vs. Wyatt Rivalry Video, Sin Cara

– WWE posted this video looking at the rivalry between WrestleMania 33 opponents Randy Orton and WWE Champion Bray Wyatt.

– John Cena will be co-hosting NBC’s “Today” show next Monday and Tuesday to promote WrestleMania 33.

– As noted, WWE, PUMA and Foot Locker will be launching new WWE-inspired footwear and apparel to coincide with WrestleMania 33. Sin Cara shows off some of the new apparel, a t-shirt for The Ultimate Warrior, in this photo: