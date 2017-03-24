John Cena Returning To NBC, Orton vs. Wyatt Rivalry Video, Sin Cara
Published On 03/24/2017 | News
– WWE posted this video looking at the rivalry between WrestleMania 33 opponents Randy Orton and WWE Champion Bray Wyatt.
– John Cena will be co-hosting NBC’s “Today” show next Monday and Tuesday to promote WrestleMania 33.
– As noted, WWE, PUMA and Foot Locker will be launching new WWE-inspired footwear and apparel to coincide with WrestleMania 33. Sin Cara shows off some of the new apparel, a t-shirt for The Ultimate Warrior, in this photo:
Awesome to be one of the first to receive @UltimateWarrior t-shirt thanks to @PUMA and @footlocker ! @WrestleMania @WWE @wweespanol #SinCara pic.twitter.com/PQFMFCJhK2
— Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) March 24, 2017